WRUMC Invites Community To Christmas Eve Service

The community is invited to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the White Rock United Methodist Church. Courtesy photo

The White Rock United Methodist Church at 580 Meadow Lane. Courtesy photo

By BERNADETTE LAURITZEN

Los Alamos

If you are looking for a church this holiday season, the motto of the White Rock United Methodist Church (WRUMC) at 580 Meadow Lane is, “We welcome you with open hearts, open minds and open doors”.

Pastor Jeanie Williams begins Sunday Worship at 9 a.m., followed by a fellowship time of coffee and goodies to get acquainted and at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school begins. A nursery is available during the worship service for ages birth to 5 years old.

“What I remember from my childhood about Advent and Christmas is that it was a season when time slowed down, when the anticipation was so intense, but it required the long month of waiting for Christmas day,” Pastor Williams said. “That is what I crave these days when the holidays now seem so frenzied – the anticipation, the waiting, the slowing down of time to ponder as Mary pondered the wonder of it all.”

WRUMC is a community of people who surround you and embrace you with the love of Christ, no matter who you are, no matter what you are struggling with, no matter your circumstances. All are welcome at WRUMC and visitors and guests are warmly embraced and invited into the life of the community, both at the church and out in the wider community.

Regular worship is informal, and you are welcome to come as you are.

“We are blessed with great worship participation by our members, including a wonderful choir, a gifted hand bell choir and excellent pianists,” Pastor Williams said. “We worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, followed by a fellowship time with great food and Sunday school for all ages.”

WRUMC has a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service open to the community. They gather at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 for Christmas music, the hearing of the Christmas story and the lighting of candles as they take the light of Christ out into the world. To learn more about their work, their staff and their programs, visit www.wrumc.net.