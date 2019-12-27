Weekly Fishing Report: Dec. 27, 2019

By GEORGE MORSE

Merry Christmas to all anglers.

The weather has been cold, but not cold enough to allow ice fishing yet on the lakes here in Northern New Mexico.

Eagle Nest Lake remains closed to fishing and boating due to unsafe ice conditions. They are hoping to open the lake to ice fishing by January. An ice-fishing tournament is held in January. Call Friends of the Lake at (575).377.6188 for dates and details. Call (575).377.1594 for current ice conditions.

Lake Maloya and Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park near Raton are closed to fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

Call (575).445.5607 for current ice conditions.

Fenton Lake is closed to fishing due to unsafe ice conditions. Despite the ice, Fenton Lake was stocked Dec. 19 with 517 rainbow trout. Call (575).829.3630 for current ice conditions.

Santa Cruz Lake near Chimayo was starting to ice over. There may still be some open water here.

The Seven Springs Brood Pond was beginning to freeze over a week ago and may be completely iced over by now.

Although there are no reports, it would be safe to assume that Eagle Rock Lake near Questa is iced over.

There has been good fishing in the Red River below Questa. It was stocked Dec. 19 with 698 rainbow trout. There are also some nice wild brown trout in the Red River.

The streamflow in the Rio Grande was 405 cubic-feet-per-second. There were no reports from the Rio Grande. Floating ice may be a problem here. Monastery Lake near Pecos was stocked Dec. 18 with 249 rainbow trout. There were no reports from this little lake. If it is frozen over, ice fishing is never allowed here. If you make the trip here and find the lake frozen, you can fish nearby in the Pecos River at Villanueva State Park. It is stocked with rainbow trout during the winter. It was stocked Dec. 18 with 500 rainbow trout. The fishing has been fair.

One of the best spots to go right now is the Chama River below Abiquiu Dam. The streamflow here is very low at just 52.2 cubic-feet-per-second. The fly-fishing has been good in this section. There are plenty of stocked rainbow trout here, including some good-sized holdovers from earlier stockings. There are also some big, wild brown trout here. It is open to all forms of angling. The limit in this section of the Chama River is two-fish-per-day.

There was a report of fair fishing for walleye using blade baits at Abiquiu Lake. The water level is low here and a four-wheel drive vehicle is needed to launch a boat. Keep an eye out for bald eagles here. There is an annual midwinter eagle count held at Abiquiu Lake the first Saturday of the New Year. This year it will be held Jan. 4, 2020. Call (505).685.4371 for more information.

The streamflow in the Chama River below El Vado Dam is also low at 111 cubic-feet-per-second. There were no reports from here. Ice and snow may be keeping anglers away.

No reports from El Vado Lake or Heron Lake. There may be some open water at Heron Lake. Bank fishing for rainbow trout might be worth a try. You can also spot some bald eagles here. Call (575) 588-7470 for conditions.

Over in the Four Corners area, the streamflow in the San Juan River below Navajo Dam was 570 cubic-feet-per-second.

The fishing has been fair-to-good in the Quality Water using a variety of fly patterns. No reports on the fishing in the Bait Water. It is normally a least fair using flies and bait.

No reports on the fishing at Navajo Lake. The best fishing is likely for trout this time of year. In years past anglers would troll lures like Rapalas during the winter and catch some big trout at Navajo.

There have been no reports from Lake Farmington. It has been heavily-stocked the last couple of weeks. It was stocked Dec. 19 with 1,517 rainbow trout. The fishing should be at least fair.

Tiger Park Pond in Aztec was stocked Dec. 18 with 1,524 rainbow trout. The fishing should be worth a try here.

Tingley Beach in Albuquerque is being heavily-stocked on a weekly basis. It was stocked Dec. 18 with 2,396 rainbow trout. The fishing has been good.

The drainage canals in the Albuquerque area are also being regularly stocked with rainbow trout. The fishing in the Albuquerque, Albuquerque South, Belen Riverside, Bernalillo, Corrales Riverside and Peralta drains has been fair-to-good.

No reports from Manzano Lake near Mountainair. It was stocked Dec. 19 with 600 rainbow trout.

No reports from Elephant Butte Lake, where the best fishing is likely for catfish. The Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam was stocked Dec. 16 with 690 rainbow trout. No reports on the fishing.

The small municipal lakes and ponds in Southern New Mexico are stocked with rainbow trout throughout the winter.

The fishing is normally pretty good after these stockings. Some good reports have been coming from Berrendo Creek near Roswell, where some anglers are catching their limit of five-fish-per-day. It was stocked Dec. 16 with 400 rainbow trout.

Although there were no reports from Alto Lake and Grindstone Reservoir in the Ruidoso area, the fishing should be at least fair if not better at both lakes. Alto Lake was stocked Dec. 16 with 998 rainbow trout. Grindstone was stocked Dec. 17 with 1,499 rainbow trout. Also in the Ruidoso area, the Ruidoso River was stocked Dec. 16 with 498 rainbow trout.

Several Lakes in the Carlsbad area received heavy stockings of trout. Bataan Lake was stocked Dec. 17 with 1,500 rainbow trout. Carlsbad Municipal Lake was stocked Dec. 17 with 1,500 rainbow trout. Lake Van was stocked Dec. 17 with 1,500 rainbow trout.