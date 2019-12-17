Water Service In Quemazon Restored By 11 Tonight

Scene of the water break this afternoon on Esperenza east of Quedito in the Quemazon neighborhood. Courtesy/DPU

Scene of the water break today on Esperenza i Quemazon ... water service is scheduled to be restored by 11 p.m. today. Courtesy/DPU

Water crews with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are working on a major water break that occurred today on Esperanza east of Quedito in the Quemazon neighborhood.

Approximately 50 customers on Esperanza between Quedito and the east Quemazon intersection have no water services. All customers in the Quemazon neighborhood may experience low water pressure through the early morning hours.

Esperanza road is closed to all traffic between Quedito and the east Quemazon intersection while crews make repairs to the water main, and then repairs to the road. Crews estimate that water services will be restored by 11 tonight. In the meantime, department officials ask the Quemazon neighborhood to conserve water while the repairs are being made and to be cautious of icy conditions on the road.

DPU offers the following consideration to customers once water is restored.

Water may at first appear murky due to entrained air. This problem will resolve itself in a day or so.

For a day or two there may be a small amount of sediment or rust in the water that has been stirred up from the bottom of the water main. While aesthetically unpleasant, it does not pose a health risk.

Flushing home plumbing lines with cold water can help clear up the water sooner.

If water quality problems persist for more than two days, contact the DPU at 505.662.8333.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the DPU through the Customer Care Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 505-662-8333 or CustomerCare@lacnm.us. After hours, call police dispatch at 505.662.8222.