UWNNM Announces 2020 Funded Partners

UWNNM News:

United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) is working in a united way to improve the lives of children and families through service and collaboration in Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.

More than $800,000 was requested by 43 nonprofit organizations serving Los Alamos and Rio Arriba residents. United Way of Northern New Mexico’s Community Action Fund Grant Cycle concluded with the funding of $394,300 to 22 local nonprofits. United Way’s funding impacts our communities by feeding those in need, providing clothing and shelter, counseling and hope, mentoring, tutoring and afterschool care.

The 2019 UWNNM’s Grant Committee consists of Community Action Fund Investors, Partners, Community and Board Members who worked tirelessly over the course of about a month helping decide where funds can best serve residents of Los Alamos and Rio Arriba Counties. Each year, members of the committee are asked to study local community health profiles, Youth Risk & Resiliency Survey Data, and local nonprofits in an effort to rank needs and identify gaps. United Way’s funding revolves around what they define as pillars in the community - Education, Financial Stability, and Health.

UWNNM partners with local organizations to focus on the social determinants of health. Social and economic factors have a profound impact on our health, longevity and quality of life. They are the main drivers of health disparities in our society.

“United Way of Northern New Mexico is committed to drive collaboration and partnerships to promote equality and address these issues,” UWNNM Executive Director Cindy Padilla said. “This funding advances the United Way mission to improve lives in Los Alamos and Rio Arriba.”

UWNNM Board President Liddie Martinez said, “We are truly grateful for all of the generous support of organizations and individuals who want to make an impact in their community. It is because of them funding is possible and we are able to strengthen our local nonprofits as well as collaborate around solutions for Northern New Mexico.”

Visit UnitedWayNNM.org/Community-Partners to learn more about funded programs.

In addition, UWNNM would like to thank its 2019 Cornerstone investors, Enterprise Bank & Trust, Centerra, Los Alamos Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, RALI-NM, Century Bank, J.B. Henderson and Plateau Property for allowing us to continue this crucial work in Northern New Mexico.