U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján Secures Investments For New Mexico In Government Funding Package

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján

CONGRESSIONAL News:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, announced Tuesday that investments to benefit New Mexico were included in the House-passed government funding packages.

The 2020 government funding packages include significant victories for the American family, including $25 million to address our nation’s gun violence epidemic, nearly $8 billion to ensure a fair and accurate Census count, and $61 billion to repair our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and create jobs for working Americans.

The legislation also invests $9 billion for clean air and water programs, $40.1 billion for K-12 education programs, $3.2 billion for Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Education programs, $640 million to strengthen rural broadband, and $495 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Luján was able to help secure additional victories to create new opportunities in New Mexico, help families thrive, and protect our public lands, including:

A moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal lands in the Chaco Canyon region;

$220 million to fund environmental clean-ups near the Los Alamos National Laboratory;

No less than $ 1 million for telementoring training centers to support health care in rural communities;

$2 million for comprehensive opioid recovery centers to address the treatment and recovery needs of individuals suffering from the opioid addiction crisis in rural communities;

$50 million for grants for biomedical research facilities – with an emphasis on institutions serving diverse geographical regions – to expand operations and encourage health-related research;

$5 million for farmer opportunity training and outreach to support beginning, veteran, and underrepresented farmers and ranchers; and

$4 million for water quality monitoring for the Animas and San Juan Rivers following the Gold King Mine spill.

These victories, many of which had the support of the entire New Mexico congressional delegation, will have positive impacts on New Mexico families. The 2020 government funding package is expected to be passed by the Senate later this week before being signed into law by President Trump.