Unsafe Ice Conditions Close Monastery Lake To Fishing

January 1, 2020

SANTA FE – Monastery Lake, near Pecos, has been closed to fishing until further notice due to unsafe ice conditions.

Ice fishing is not allowed at the Benedictine Monastery lake leased through the Department’s Open Gate program. A thin layer of ice has formed on the lake prompting the closure.

The lake will reopen when there is sufficient open areas of water available to allow fishing from the bank.

Anglers can find good winter trout fishing in the Albuquerque area drains, at Tingley Beach and other fishing waters throughout the state. Visit the NMDG&F website for more information on trout species, a list of convenient fishing locations and fish stocking reports.

