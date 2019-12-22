Udall Includes Los Alamos Students Roshan Prasad And Trystan Osburn Among Nominees To U.S. Academies
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall
U.S. SENATE News:
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) has announced the names of the 39 New Mexico students who have received his nomination to attend a United States service academy beginning in 2020.
Udall nominated Los Alamos student Roshan Prasad to the U.S. Naval Academy and Trystan Osburn to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
A congressional, vice-presidential, or service-connected nomination is required for admission to the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Students receiving Udall's nomination completed a competitive application process, which included interviews with the senator’s Military Academy Service Panels, comprised of active duty service members, veterans and community leaders.
“New Mexico has a long and proud tradition of service, and it is an honor to support this next generation of leaders that I have nominated to the service academies this year,” Udall said. “The United States service academies provide a top-notch education and unparalleled opportunities for students to excel in both military and civilian life. And I am confident that these exceptional young people who have demonstrated strong leadership in both their academic and extracurricular activities, along with a commitment to serve – will make New Mexico proud. They represent some of our state’s best and brightest, and I wish them luck as they move on to the next phase of the admissions process.”
Nominated students will now compete for admission to their service academy over the coming months. Those admitted will begin classes in the summer of 2020 as members of the class of 2024.
Students nominated from New Mexico by academy:
United States Military Academy (West Point)
Edward Brady of Las Cruces
Peter McIntosh of Albuquerque
Gabriel Neel of Albuquerque
Aarya Patel of Albuquerque
Angel Payan Martinez of Chaparral
Elijah Ruiz of Albuquerque
Gunnar Schwab of Farmington
Jesse Smith of Albuquerque
Trenton Tom of Aztec
Caleb Weir of Rio Rancho
United States Naval Academy
Jacob Back of Albuquerque
Jacob Braunschweiger of Rio Rancho
Owen Carlton of Hagerman
Jeremy Chen of Albuquerque
Cameo Griego of Albuquerque
Hannah Mitchell of Albuquerque
Robert Montoya of Bayard
Jeremy Pinon of Roswell
Roshan Prasad of Los Alamos
Aidan Randel of Albuquerque
United States Air Force Academy
Eric Fielenbach of Bernalillo
Megan Galdony of Albuquerque
Kaci Jarry of Albuquerque
Lindsey Johnson of Albuquerque
Jason Knight of Tucumcari
Trystan Osburn of Los Alamos
Patricia Ramos of Roswell
Juan Romero of Embudo
Roree Stewart of Albuquerque
Evan Watry of Albuquerque
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Fiona Mae Balasuit of Fruitland
Matthew Barkley of Albuquerque
Raymond Chapman of Aztec
Josue Flores Bencomo of Albuquerque
Josephine Hedges of McIntosh
Richard Jensen of Albuquerque
Ireland Lowe of Albuquerque
Nathan Shields of Cedar Crest
Luke Wilkerson of Albuquerque
