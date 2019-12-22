Udall Includes Los Alamos Students Roshan Prasad And Trystan Osburn Among Nominees To U.S. Academies

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall

U.S. SENATE News:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) has announced the names of the 39 New Mexico students who have received his nomination to attend a United States service academy beginning in 2020.

Udall nominated Los Alamos student Roshan Prasad to the U.S. Naval Academy and Trystan Osburn to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

A congressional, vice-presidential, or service-connected nomination is required for admission to the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Students receiving Udall's nomination completed a competitive application process, which included interviews with the senator’s Military Academy Service Panels, comprised of active duty service members, veterans and community leaders.

“New Mexico has a long and proud tradition of service, and it is an honor to support this next generation of leaders that I have nominated to the service academies this year,” Udall said. “The United States service academies provide a top-notch education and unparalleled opportunities for students to excel in both military and civilian life. And I am confident that these exceptional young people who have demonstrated strong leadership in both their academic and extracurricular activities, along with a commitment to serve – will make New Mexico proud. They represent some of our state’s best and brightest, and I wish them luck as they move on to the next phase of the admissions process.”

Nominated students will now compete for admission to their service academy over the coming months. Those admitted will begin classes in the summer of 2020 as members of the class of 2024.

Students nominated from New Mexico by academy:

United States Military Academy (West Point)

Edward Brady of Las Cruces

Peter McIntosh of Albuquerque

Gabriel Neel of Albuquerque

Aarya Patel of Albuquerque

Angel Payan Martinez of Chaparral

Elijah Ruiz of Albuquerque

Gunnar Schwab of Farmington

Jesse Smith of Albuquerque

Trenton Tom of Aztec

Caleb Weir of Rio Rancho

United States Naval Academy

Jacob Back of Albuquerque

Jacob Braunschweiger of Rio Rancho

Owen Carlton of Hagerman

Jeremy Chen of Albuquerque

Cameo Griego of Albuquerque

Hannah Mitchell of Albuquerque

Robert Montoya of Bayard

Jeremy Pinon of Roswell

Roshan Prasad of Los Alamos

Aidan Randel of Albuquerque

United States Air Force Academy

Eric Fielenbach of Bernalillo

Megan Galdony of Albuquerque

Kaci Jarry of Albuquerque

Lindsey Johnson of Albuquerque

Jason Knight of Tucumcari

Trystan Osburn of Los Alamos

Patricia Ramos of Roswell

Juan Romero of Embudo

Roree Stewart of Albuquerque

Evan Watry of Albuquerque

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Fiona Mae Balasuit of Fruitland

Matthew Barkley of Albuquerque

Raymond Chapman of Aztec

Josue Flores Bencomo of Albuquerque

Josephine Hedges of McIntosh

Richard Jensen of Albuquerque

Ireland Lowe of Albuquerque

Nathan Shields of Cedar Crest