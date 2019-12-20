Udall, Heinrich: Judge Kea Riggs Confirmed By Senate To Fill Vacancy On U.S. District Court For New Mexico

Judge Kea Whetzal Riggs
 
U.S. SENATE News:
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced Thursday that the full Senate has confirmed Judge Kea Whetzal Riggs, by a vote of 94-0, to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico.
 
Udall and Heinrich issued the following joint statement:
 
“We are pleased to congratulate Judge Riggs on her Senate confirmation, and we are glad that this vacancy will be filled. Judge Riggs has a long record of distinguished service and is well qualified for this seat. We will continue to work in good faith on a bipartisan basis to fulfill our Constitutional advice and consent responsibilities to ensure that New Mexico’s court system operates how it is supposed to—with unbiased judges and speedy and fair trials.”
