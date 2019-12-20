Udall, Heinrich: Judge Kea Riggs Confirmed By Senate To Fill Vacancy On U.S. District Court For New Mexico

Judge Kea Whetzal Riggs

U.S. SENATE News:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced Thursday that the full Senate has confirmed Judge Kea Whetzal Riggs, by a vote of 94-0, to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico.

Udall and Heinrich issued the following joint statement: