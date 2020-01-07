Udall On Death Of Former Questa Mayor Esther Garcia
Former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia
U.S. SENATE News:
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) released the following statement Monday on the passing of former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia:
“Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia. Esther was a tireless champion for the people of Northern New Mexico and played a key role in protecting the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument, Columbine Hondo Wilderness, land grants, acequias and other treasures in our state.
“We join her family, friends and community in mourning her passing and honoring her legacy.”
