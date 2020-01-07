Udall On Death Of Former Questa Mayor Esther Garcia

Former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia

U.S. SENATE News:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) released the following statement Monday on the passing of former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia:

“Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia. Esther was a tireless champion for the people of Northern New Mexico and played a key role in protecting the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument, Columbine Hondo Wilderness, land grants, acequias and other treasures in our state.