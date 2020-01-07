Udall On Death Of Former Questa Mayor Esther Garcia

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 7, 2020 - 10:31am

Former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia

 
U.S. SENATE News:
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) released the following statement Monday on the passing of former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia:
 
“Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, former Village of Questa Mayor Esther Garcia. Esther was a tireless champion for the people of Northern New Mexico and played a key role in protecting the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument, Columbine Hondo Wilderness, land grants, acequias and other treasures in our state.
 
We join her family, friends and community in mourning her passing and honoring her legacy.”
Tags: 
Politics

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2020 Los Alamos Daily Post is the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.