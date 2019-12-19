UbiQD Hosts 2019 Ugly Sweater Christmas Party ... Applied Physics Director Nikolay Makarov Wins Honor

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 19, 2019 - 4:10pm

UbiQD Founder and CEO Hunter McDaniel, standing on chair, announces that Applied Physics Director Nikolay Makarov wins the ugliest sweater award during the company's 3rd annual Ugly Sweater Party Tuesday evening at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. UbiQD is headquartered at 134 Eastgate Dr. in Los Alamos Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Hunter McDaniel announces that his wife Lauren McDaniel is the runner up in the ugliest sweater award Tuesday evening during the company's Ugly Sweater Party. The couple's 4-month-old daughter Sophie appears a bit camera shy. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Hunter McDaniel counts the ballots to determine the winner and runner up in the 3rd annual UbiQD Ugly Sweater contest. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Scene from the event. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

UbiQD Chemical Engineering Director Daniel Houck was definitely a contender for the ugliest sweater award. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

UbiQD R&D Chemist Chloe Castaneda, center, and Industrial Engineer Emily Bartlett chat with friends at the event. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Candy McDaniel holds her granddaughter Sophie McDaniel, 4 months, as they gather with family, friends and colleagues Tuesday evening at the Tub. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

From left, UbiQD Operations Manager Liseth Garay, Product Chief Matt Bergren and Dudley McDaniel who serves on the UbiQD Board of Directors. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

From left, UbiQD Chemistry Director Karthik Ramasamy, Product Chief Matt Bergren and Founder/CEO Hunter McDaniel. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Lauren McDaniel with 4-month-old daughter Sophie. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Hunter McDaniel with almost 2-and-a-half-year-old son Duncan. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

UbiQD R&D Chemist Andres Velarde won the 2018 ugliest sweater contest by a landslide wearing this outfit. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

Tags: 
Business
Community
Entertainment

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.