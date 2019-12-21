Trisha Ancell Wins Los Alamos Daily Post 3rd Quarter Photo Contest With Colorful Hummingbird Depiction

Los Alamos Arts Council Executive Director Chris Montieth, left, presents a $100 check recently to Trisha Ancell, the third quarter winner of the Los Alamos Daily Post Photography Contest. The Post Photography Contest began when Robert and Ann Wells of Los Alamos established a fund in 2017 at the Los Alamos Arts Council, whose purpose is to award a prize of $100 to the photographer who submits the best photo of the quarter, published as a Daily Postcard in the Los Alamos Daily Post. ‘We have been impressed by the steady development of the Los Alamos Daily Post as a comprehensive community news source and have especially enjoyed the variety of photos submitted for publication by local citizens. The photo prize hopefully will motivate even more variety of photos and provide recognition for local photographers, which may be of particular benefit to those considering professional careers,’ Robert Wells said at the time. The Wells asked that a panel of three photographers be chosen, one by Robert and Ann, one by the staff of the Los Alamos Daily Post and one by the Los Alamos Arts Council. The photographers are Ken Hanson, T.K. Thompson and Janet McMillan. Local photographers are encouraged to submit photos for consideration to caclark@ladailypost.com . Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com

The winning photo for the third quarter of the 2019 Los Alamos Daily Post Photography Contest is of

a colorful hummingbird flitting among flowers blooming in a garden in July in Quemazon. Photo by Trisha Ancell