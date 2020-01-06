Trinity, Hiroshima & Nagasaki Commemoration Events

CCNS News:

Planning is ongoing to commemorate the 75 years since the U.S. atomic bombings at the Trinity Site in July 1945, and over Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

The opening event is the 11th Annual “Witness for the People” at noon Friday, Jan. 31 in the rotunda of the State Capitol in Santa Fe.

Confirmed speakers include:

Archbishop John C. Wester;

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales;

Rep. Angelica Rubio;

Marian Naranjo, of Honor Our Pueblo Existence;

Tina Cordova, of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, also known as the Trinity Downwinders ; and

Ken Mayers of Veterans for Peace.

For more information, contact Rev. Holly Beaumont at hbeaumont@iwj.org.

For a list of other events, click here. Event Listing.

2020 Events

Revised Jan. 1, 2020

Jan. 15 EPA public meeting and hearing about LANL Industrial Wastewater Discharge Permit renewal https://www.epa.gov/nm/lanl-industrial-wastewater-permit-draft-permit-no-nm0028355-0

Jan. 16 EPA public meeting and hearing about LANL Individual Stormwater Permit renewal https://www.epa.gov/nm/lanl-storm-water-individual-permit-draft-permit-no-nm0030759

Jan. 21 NM Legislature begins. Support the Senate and House Memorials for the expansion of the federal Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) for the Trinity Downwinders, NM Downwinders, and Post’71 Uranium Workers. HM05 Individuals Exposed to Radiation Support.

Jan. 28 Environment Day at NM Legislature. For more information, contact Diane Reese at dianeabqnm@gmail.clm

Jan. 31 Witness for the People at NM Capitol in Rotunda at noon. For more information, contact Holly Beaumont at hbeaumont@iwj.org

March 15 Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium Third Annual Fundraiser at the National Hispanic Cultural Center https://www.trinitydownwinders.com/

March Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) draft environmental impact statement for proposed Holtec Consolidated Interim Storage Facility in NM to be released for public review and comment

April 4

Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC) peaceful demonstrations at the openings of Trinity Site at Tularosa Gate (8-9 a.m.) and Stallion Gate (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) https://www.trinitydownwinders.com/

Taos Environmental Film Festival plans to address the nuclear weapons threat. https://taosenvironmentalfilmfestival.com/

Mid-July

Candlelight Vigil for those who have died or live with cancer from over exposure to radiation from the July 16, 1945 Trinity test at the Tularosa Little League Field

Commemoration of the July 16, 1979 Church Rock Uranium Spill

July Hazardous waste permit renewal applications due to the NM Environment Department from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) beginning administrative permitting processes for both facilities. The permits are for 10 years.

Aug. 5

Veterans for Peace National Conference, Aug. 5 – 9, Albuquerque and Los Alamos, NM. https://www.veteransforpeace.org/

Upaya Zen Center “Bearing Witness Memorial Sesshin: Marking the 75th Year Since the Nuclear Bombings,” Aug. 5 – 10, Santa Fe and Los Alamos, NM. https://www.upaya.org/

Aug. 6

Campaign Nonviolence National Conference, Aug. 6-9, Hotel Albuquerque https://paceebene.org/

Coordinated activities in Los Alamos, 4-8 p.m.

4 p.m. - Sackcloth and ashes silent contemplative sitting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, followed by a silent procession around Ashley Pond

5 p.m. – Rally at Main Stage with speakers, poets, and musicians

8 p.m. - A lit candle will float on the pond in solidarity with the people of Hiroshima

Aug. 9

Coordinated activities in Los Alamos 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. – Sackcloth and ashes silent contemplative sitting at Ashley Pond to commemorate the 75 th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki, followed by a silent procession around Ashley Pond

anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki, followed by a silent procession around Ashley Pond 1- 3 p.m. – Rally at Main Stage with speakers, poets and musicians

Oct. 3