Trinity, Hiroshima & Nagasaki Commemoration Events
- Archbishop John C. Wester;
- Lt. Gov. Howie Morales;
- Rep. Angelica Rubio;
- Marian Naranjo, of Honor Our Pueblo Existence;
- Tina Cordova, of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, also known as the Trinity Downwinders; and
- Ken Mayers of Veterans for Peace.
For more information, contact Rev. Holly Beaumont at hbeaumont@iwj.org.
2020 Events
Revised Jan. 1, 2020
Jan. 15 EPA public meeting and hearing about LANL Industrial Wastewater Discharge Permit renewal https://www.epa.gov/nm/lanl-industrial-wastewater-permit-draft-permit-no-nm0028355-0
Jan. 16 EPA public meeting and hearing about LANL Individual Stormwater Permit renewal https://www.epa.gov/nm/lanl-storm-water-individual-permit-draft-permit-no-nm0030759
Jan. 21 NM Legislature begins. Support the Senate and House Memorials for the expansion of the federal Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) for the Trinity Downwinders, NM Downwinders, and Post’71 Uranium Workers. HM05 Individuals Exposed to Radiation Support.
Jan. 28 Environment Day at NM Legislature. For more information, contact Diane Reese at dianeabqnm@gmail.clm
Jan. 31 Witness for the People at NM Capitol in Rotunda at noon. For more information, contact Holly Beaumont at hbeaumont@iwj.org
March 15 Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium Third Annual Fundraiser at the National Hispanic Cultural Center https://www.trinitydownwinders.com/
March Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) draft environmental impact statement for proposed Holtec Consolidated Interim Storage Facility in NM to be released for public review and comment
April 4
- Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC) peaceful demonstrations at the openings of Trinity Site at Tularosa Gate (8-9 a.m.) and Stallion Gate (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) https://www.trinitydownwinders.com/
- Taos Environmental Film Festival plans to address the nuclear weapons threat. https://taosenvironmentalfilmfestival.com/
Mid-July
- Candlelight Vigil for those who have died or live with cancer from over exposure to radiation from the July 16, 1945 Trinity test at the Tularosa Little League Field
- Commemoration of the July 16, 1979 Church Rock Uranium Spill
- July Hazardous waste permit renewal applications due to the NM Environment Department from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) beginning administrative permitting processes for both facilities. The permits are for 10 years.
Aug. 5
- Veterans for Peace National Conference, Aug. 5 – 9, Albuquerque and Los Alamos, NM. https://www.veteransforpeace.org/
- Upaya Zen Center “Bearing Witness Memorial Sesshin: Marking the 75th Year Since the Nuclear Bombings,” Aug. 5 – 10, Santa Fe and Los Alamos, NM. https://www.upaya.org/
Aug. 6
- Campaign Nonviolence National Conference, Aug. 6-9, Hotel Albuquerque https://paceebene.org/
- Coordinated activities in Los Alamos, 4-8 p.m.
- 4 p.m. - Sackcloth and ashes silent contemplative sitting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, followed by a silent procession around Ashley Pond
- 5 p.m. – Rally at Main Stage with speakers, poets, and musicians
- 8 p.m. - A lit candle will float on the pond in solidarity with the people of Hiroshima
Aug. 9
- Coordinated activities in Los Alamos 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 11 a.m. – Sackcloth and ashes silent contemplative sitting at Ashley Pond to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki, followed by a silent procession around Ashley Pond
- 1- 3 p.m. – Rally at Main Stage with speakers, poets and musicians
Oct. 3
- Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC) peaceful demonstrations at the openings of Trinity Site at Tularosa Gate (8 – 9 am) and Stallion Gate (9 am – 1 pm) https://www.trinitydownwinders.com/
