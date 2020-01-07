Toppers Swimmers & Divers Do Well At Lubbock Invite

Senior co-captain Ian Jaegers and sophomore Orion Henderson lowered their own team records in 200 IM and 100 back. Courtesy photo

The Los Alamos High School Hilltoppers took second in boys team competition at the Lubbock Swimming and Diving Invitational held Jan. 3-4 at the Pete Ragus Aquatic Center in Lubbock, Texas.

National powerhouse Carroll High School from South Lake, Texas, swept both the boys and girls competition. Carroll won the Texas state high school titles in February 2019.

The Hilltopper girls finished 7th in the 20-team competition, up dramatically from the previous year.

Over 500 athletes from high schools across Texas participated. LAHS was the only out-of-state team. Funding for the trip came largely from proceeds from the Masonic waffle breakfast fundraiser held in October.

Senior co-captain Ian Jaegers and sophomore Orion Henderson lowered their own team records in the 100 back (53.52) and 200 IM (1:55.14) respectively.

Eighth-grader Julia Quernemoen; sophomores Orion Henderson, Andy Corliss, and Matias Rougier; and juniors Konstantin Nelson and co-captain Max Corliss all advanced to the finals in both of their two-allowed individual events.

The Hilltoppers qualified five new swimmers for individual events at the NM state HS meet: soph Julia Chen (100 fly), junior Katherine Elton (200 IM, 100 breast), soph Sylvia Holesinger (100 free, 200 free), junior Tavin Brogan (50 free), soph Orion Henderson (200 IM, 500 free) and junior Takuma Shiina (100 fly, 100 breast).

Swimmers moving into the All-Time Top Ten Hilltoppers list: Julia Quernemoen (200 IM-3rd, 500 free-4th), Konstantin Nelson (100 fly-8th), the boys 200 freestyle relay quartet of Max Corliss, Andy Corliss, Matias Rougier, and Orion Henderson (2nd all-time), and Henderson (500 free-5th).

The Lubbock results were good enough to propel several Hilltopper relays and individuals into current league-leader rankings in the New Mexico Activities Association.

The Hilltoppers travel to the Academy Invitational Saturday, January 11 where the boys are defending champions. The girls were runners-up in the competition last year.

2020 Lubbock HS Swimming and Diving Invitational

Pete Ragus Aquatic Center Lubbock, TX January 3–4, 2020 SQT=State Qualifying Time

Results (event winner plus Los Alamos High School finishers):

Girls

200 Medley Relay: Southlake Carroll 1:47.22 (meet record); also: 11) Los Alamos A 1:58.74 (SQT) (Julia Chen, Katherine Elton, Kamaya Ronning, Sylvia Holesinger), 17) Los Alamos B 2:03.92 (Savannah Kimball, Bailey Yost, Kezia Tripp, Maddie Ovaska), 25) LAHS Verde A 2:11.71 (Anna Clark, Olivia deCroix, Emily McLaughlin, Dana Urbatsch)

200 Free: Kit Kat Zenick SOCA 1:49.92 (meet record), also: 20) Sylvia Holesinger LAHS 2:08.33 (SQT), 26) Cory Liechty LAHS 2:13.82, 32) Elizabeth Frost LAHS 2:16.53, 36) Kalen Melton LAHS 2:19.45

200 Individual Medley: Riley Francis SOCA 2:07.84; also: 3) Julia Quernemoen LAHS 2:12.32, 17) Katherine Elton LAHS 2:21.21, 28) Kalen Melton LAHS 2:40.72, 30) Kezia Tripp LAHS 2:43.49

50 Free: Shaena McCloud LUBB 24.28; also: 11) Julia Chen LAHS 26.33, 15) Bailey Yost LAHS 27.06, 20) Maddie Ovaska LAHS 27.37, 32) Natalie Aulwes LAHS 28.35

1m Diving: Hailey Hernandez SOCA 546.05 (meet and pool record); also: 12) Addie Richie LAHS 232.90, 13) Jazmine Tuning LAHS 232.45, Katie Wingo LAHS, Anna Clark LAHS, Annie Beus LAHS

100 Butterfly: Kit Kat Zenick SOCA 54.02 (meet record); also: 13) Julia Chen LAHS 1:03.00 (SQT), 16) Kamaya Ronning LAHS 1:05.95, 25) Sophie Schmidt LAHS 1:09.22, 35) Emily McLaughlin LAHS 1:13.09, 36) Kezia Tripp LAHS 1:13.25

100 Free: Maddie Mechling MANS 52.04; also: 16) Sylvia Holesinger LAHS 58.33 (SQT), 38) Natalie Aulwes LAHS 1:02.57, 39) Elizabeth Frost LAHS 1:02.85, 43) Dana Urbatsch LAHS 1:05.31, 47) Bella Montoya LAHS 1:07.79

500 Free: Ava Topolewski MNLR 5:10.13; also: 6) Julia Quernemoen LAHS 5:19.24 (SQT), 22) Savannah Kimball LAHS 5:47.11, 24) Cory Liechty LAHS 5:53.49, 25) Kamaya Ronning LAHS 5:52.03

200 Free Relay: Lubbock 1:38.90; also: 9) Los Alamos A 1:46.76 (SQT) (Bailey Yost, Julia Chen, Sophie Schmidt, Julia Quernemoen), 20) Los Alamos B 1:52.61 (Cory Liechty, Natalie Aulwes, Maddie Ovaska, Kalen Melton), 31) Los Alamos Verde A 2:04.34 (Elizabeth Frost, Kylie Burns, Bella Montoya, Olivia DeCroix)

100 Backstroke: Ellis Fox LUBB 56.88 (meet record); also: 16) Savannah Kimball LAHS 1:09.59, 18) Sophie Schmidt LAHS 1:06.99, 27) Anna Clark LAHS 1:10.37, 42) Ada Tripp LAHS 1:16.02, 43) Dana Urbatsch LAHS 1:16.06

100 Breaststroke: Gabby Luna LUCR 1:07.92; also: 10) Katherine Elton LAHS 1:12.64 (SQT), 15) Bailey Yost LAHS 1:16.96, 17) Maddie Ovaska LAHS 1:15.68, 31) Olivia DeCroix LAHS 1:27.03

3m Diving: Bridget O’Neill SOCA 292.55

400 Free Relay: Southlake Carroll 3:30.51 (meet record); also: 5) Los Alamos A 3:52.47 (SQT) (Sylvia Holesinger, Sophie Schmidt, Katherine Elton, Julia Quernemoen), 15) Los Alamos B 4:08.03 (Kamaya Ronning, Savannah Kimball, Kalen Melton, Cory Liechty), 19) Los Alamos Verde 4:11.66 (Ada Tripp, Anna Clark, Elizabeth Frost, Emily McLaughlin)

Girls Team Scores: 1) Southlake Carroll 800, 2) Lubbock 372, 3) El Paso Coronado 352, 4) Mansfield 315, 5) Mansfield Lake Ridge 286, 6) Humble Atascocita 253, 7) Los Alamos 247, 8) Southlake Carroll-Green 207, 9) San Angelo Central 172, 10) Lubbock Coronado 171, 11) Trinity 122, 12) LD Bell 66, 13) Amarillo 59, 14) Mansfield Legacy 45, 15) Mansfield Timberview 15, 16) San Angelo Central Blue 10, 17) Atascocita-Red 8, 18) Mansfield Summit 6, 19) Lubbock Estacado 5, 20) Los Alamos-Verde 4

Boys

200 Medley Relay: Southlake Carroll 1:38.85; also: 5) Los Alamos A 1:40.96 (SQT) (Ian Jaegers, Max Corliss, Konstantin Nelson, Tavin Brogan), 8) Los Alamos B 1:42.72 (Ming Lo, Takuma Shiina, Andy Corliss, Matias Rougier), 31) Los Alamos Verde 2:07.53 (Hayden Sutton, Max Berndt, Isaac Gao, Logan Black)

200 Free: Mason Edmund SOCA 1:45.00; also: 4) Konstantin Nelson LAHS 1:50.34 (SQT), 21) Eric Burns LAHS 1:57.11

200 Individual Medley: Orion Henderson LAHS 1:55.14 (LAHS team record, old 1:56.32 Henderson 2019) (SQT); also: 6) Max Corliss LAHS 2:06.30 (SQT)

50 Free: Ryan Perham SOCA 21.37; also: 5) Matias Rougier LAHS 22.51 (SQT), 11) Ming Lo 23.11 (SQT), 14) Tavin Brogan LAHS 23.38 (SQT)

1m Diving: Jackson Miller SOCA 506.45 (meet record); also: 10) Daniel Fryer LAHS 304.95, 11) Brayden Stidham LAHS 273.60, 16) William McTeigue LAHS 187.35

100 Butterfly: J. Pinckney MANS 50.62; also: 6) Konstantin Nelson LAHS 53.85 (SQT), 8) Andy Corliss LAHS 55.87 (SQT), 20) Takuma Shiina LAHS 57.73 (SQT)

100 Free: Eric Stelmar MALE 46.56; also: 4) Matias Rougier LAHS 49.33 (SQT), 9) Ian Jaegers LAHS 50.05 (SQT), 40) Gabe Katko LAHS 57.51

500 Free: Mason Edmund SOCA 4:42.19, also: 3) Orion Henderson LAHS 4:49.96 (SQT), 17) Eric Burns LAHS 5:21.11, 19) Wayne Williams LAHS 5:26.54

200 Free Relay: Southlake Carroll 1:28.87; also: 8) Los Alamos A 1:29.99 (SQT) (Max Corliss, Andy Corliss, Matias Rougier, Orion Henderson), 12) Los Alamos B 1:37.33 (Tavin Brogan, Eric Burns, Gabe Katko, Wayne Williams), 33) Los Alamos Verde 1:48.24 (Hayden Sutton, Caleb Kerstiens, Isaac Gao, Max Berndt)

100 Backstroke: Shawn Mosheni MNLR 52.58; also: 2) Ian Jaegers LAHS 53.52 (LAHS team record, old 53.62 I. Jaegers 2019) (SQT), Ming Lo LAHS (57.10p SQT), 40) Gabe Katko LAHS 1:09.45

100 Breaststroke: Alex Gallardo EPCO 1:01.10; also: 2) Max Corliss LAHS 1:01.85 (SQT), 3) Andy Corliss LAHS 1:03.37 (SQT), 10) Takuma Shiina LAHS 1:04.97 (SQT), 13) Wayne Williams LAHS 1:06.53

3m Diving: Rhett Hensley LUCR 287.35

400 Free Relay: Southlake Carroll 3:15.42; also: 4) Los Alamos A 3:18.76 (SQT) (Konstantin Nelson, Ming Lo, Ian Jaegers, Orion Henderson), 12) Los Alamos B 3:33.63 (Tavin Brogan, Takuma Shiina, Eric Burns, Wayne Williams), 25) Los Alamos Verde 4:04.28 (Hayden Sutton, Isaac Gao, Max Berndt, Caleb Kerstiens)

Boys Team Scores: 1) Southlake Carroll 661, 2) Los Alamos 488, 3) Mansfield 441, 4) El Paso Coronado 285.5, 5) Mansfield Lake Ridge 277, 6) Lubbock 272, 7) San Angelo Central 256.5, 8) Mansfield Legacy 223, 9) Humble Atascocita 207, 10) Lubbock Coronado 161, 11) Trinity 74, 12) Southlake Carroll-Green 55, 13) Amarillo 41, 14) Lubbock Monterrey 40, 15) Mansfield Timberview 28, 16) Mansfield Summit 12, 17) San Angelo Central-Blue 8, 18) Mansfield-Black 1.