Topper Wrestlers Blast Roswell Rockets 51-21

The Topper wrestling team won its home dual against the Roswell Rockets by a score of 51-21. The event took place Monday evening in the Auxiliary Gymnasium at Los Alamos High School. Suyanna Ferrirn prepares to take her opponent to the mat in a match she won 9-7 in weight class-100. The NMAA has recognized the girls wrestling program and it will be included in the state meet later this season. The Toppers have 12 girls in the wrestling program. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Damian Gonzales pins his opponent as the official keeps a close watch on the action in weight class-132. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Teke Nietro tries to roll his opponent into a pin position, which he did, and won the match with the pin in weight class-170. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

In the heavy weight class-285, Ty Nieto makes quick work of his opponent with a pin to win the match. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Josh Archuleta has a good grip on his opponent and went on to win with a pin in the 120-weight class. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com