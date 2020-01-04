Topper Girls Basketball Team Wins Home Game

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 4, 2020 - 5:30pm

Hanna Sanchez battles Samantha Moss for control of the ball at mid court in Tuesday night’s game against the Belen Eagles played in Griffith Gymnasium. The Toppers were victorious 46-34 in a fast and exciting game. The Toppers led in all four quarters and with this win brings their record to 6-6 for the season so far. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Natalie Gallegos gets a shot off in spite of the heavy coverage by Samantha Moss and Marissa Blair. Gallegos was the leading scorer for the Toppers with 15 points for the night. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Anna Abeyta drives past Olivia King and Samantha Moss on her way to the basket in the 2nd quarter; she had 5 points for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Michelle Gonzales and Anna Abeyta try to take the ball from Olivia King under the Topper basket in the 2nd quarter. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Becca Green eyes the basket before her shot and is covered by Marissa Blair; she scored 9 points in the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

The Topper Cheerleaders perform during half time and provided Topper support throughout the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Sports

