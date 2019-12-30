Topper Girls Basketball Picks Up Big Win Over Demons

Natalie Gallegos brings the ball down court through traffic in a game played Friday night against the Santa Fe Demons in the 2019 Lady Horseman Christmas Tournament at St. Michael’s gymnasium. The two-day tournament hosted eight teams from around the area. The Toppers lost their first game to Pecos 39-52, which placed them in the consolation side of the bracket. The second game was played against the Santa Fe High School Demons, which was a big win, 54-50. This was the highest number of points scored by the Toppers this season. The game was close throughout with both teams playing a hard and aggressive game. The Toppers played the Taos Tigers in the final game for fifth place and won 34-25. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Topper Hannah Sanchez goes in for a shot in the first quarter and is closely guarded by Ari Hernandez. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Loose ball near the Topper basket as Angie Malczeski, left, Hannah Sanchez, center, and Anna Abeyta, right, all reach to grab the ball but Abeyta ended up with it. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Natalie Gallegos tries to get a shot in the second quarter as Maci Cordova is all over her. Gallegos was the leading scorer for the Toppers with 27 points for the night. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Topper Jenae Montoya, Michaela Gonzales and Anna Abeyta try to block a shot by Gabby Malczeski in the third quarter. Photo by John McHale/aldailypost.com

Jenae Montoya looks for a teammate to pass the ball to as Maci Cordova covers her in the second quarter. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com