Topper Girls Basketball Picks Up Another Win At Home

Michaela Gonzales goes for 2 points guarded by Shy Teasyat who and Kamalani Anitielu. She had 5 points for the night in a game played Saturday against the Farmington Scorpions in Griffith Gymnasium. The Toppers had a large height advantage and the Scorpions were a very fast and aggressive team, but the Toppers managed to lead all four quarters in spite of the constant pressure by the Scorpions. This was a particularly big win for the Toppers against a Class 5A team as they claimed the victory 50-45. This win brings the Topper record to 7-6. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Anna Abeyta guards Davina Begay during the first quarter. Abeyta had 4 points for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Becca Green doing what she does best, scoring under the basket during the first quarter. Here she is guarded by her Davina Begay. She made 16 points and was the leading scorer for the game. Photo by John McHaleladailypost.com

Hanna Sanchez is closely guarded by Carolyn Thomas as she attempts a shot during the second quarter. Hanna had 10 points for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Natalie Gallegos and Anna Abeyta reach for a rebound under the Scorpion basket. Gallegos scored 13 points in the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Kaitlyn Velarde is consistent and very good at bringing the ball down court to put the ball into play for the Toppers. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com