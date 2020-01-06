Topper Boys Lose To Belen Eagles At Home Game

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 6, 2020 - 3:30pm

The Toppers played the Belen Eagles Saturday evening in Griffith Gym in a nonconference game. The Eagles were easily in charge of the contest from tipoff to the end, controlling the offense and defense, which the Toppers had no answer for in spite of playing a very hard and aggressive game. The final score was 32-49. Harrison Frank scores on a shot over the block of Dalton Bland who was charged with the block and Harrison completed the three-point play by sinking the free shot through following the fowl. Harrison had 6 points for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Matthew Owen had quite a game. He was aggressive on the court and here he drives past the block attempt of Gabriel Tafoya and Ben Hirschfeld on his way to the basket for a shot. Owen scored 10 points in the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Brian Irwin sores to the basket for a layup as the Eagles watch.  Brian had 3 points for the game.  Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Wesley Stanfield played a very hard fought game and was the Topper leading scorer with 13 points. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Elijah Ortiz had two 3-pointers to add to his 10 points for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

JD Carson was a rock under the basket, gathering in rebounds and shooting for 10 points for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Sports

