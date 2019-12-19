Topper Boys Basketball Team Falls To Eldorado Eagles

Harrison Frank blocks a shot attempt by an Eagle player early in the first quarter, which was the Toppers best quarter of the game by tying the Eagles at the end of the quarter 10-10. The Toppers played a very fast, hard fought game, which was one of their best outings of the season in spite of their loss of 40-57. The Eldorado Eagles is one of the premier teams in 5A in Albuquerque currently 5-0 for the season. Photo by Nate Limback

Wesley Stanfield does some fancy dribbling to get the ball past Devin Lovato in the 1st period. Stanfield had 7 points for the night. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Matthew Owen manages to get his shot in despite heavy coverage by Deraja Agbaosi and Jayvon Jefferson for one of his two scores. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Harrison Frank flies down the court on his way to the basket past Devin Lovato. He was lead scorer for the Toppers with 13 points. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Gavin Campos soars in for a shot as Jayvon Jefferson looks on. He had 6 points in the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Brian Irwin battles Jayvon Jefferson for the ball under the Topper basket in the 4th quarter. Irwin had 5 points for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com