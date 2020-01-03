Tickets Available For Community Asset Awards

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 3, 2020 - 7:41am

COMMUNITY News:

Tickets are available for the annual Community Asset Awards, Jan. 11 at the Betty Ehart Senior Center.

The 11th annual event, sponsored by the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation, recognizes individuals, organizations and local businesses, for their good works throughout the community.

Tickets are $10 and include an evening filled sweet treats for the soul and the taste buds through inspiring people and stories.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 505.695.9139.

