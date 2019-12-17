Taos Chamber Music Group Hosts Chatter Jan. 11-12

Albuquerque native, violinist and conductor David Felberg is artistic director and co-founder of Chatter. He plays a J.B.Vuillaume 1829 violin. Courtesy/TCMG

TCMG News:

The Taos Chamber Music Group launches the New Year when it brings Chatter to the Harwood Museum in Taos at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12.

The popular series format includes music, poetry and two minutes of silence and will feature compelling compositions by Pulitzer-prize winners Carolyn Shaw, John Luther Adams and John Coolidge Adams with poetry by Ariana Kramer.

Albuquerque native, violinist and conductor David Felberg is artistic director and co-founder of Chatter. He is concertmaster of the Santa Fe Symphony and associate concertmaster of the New Mexico Philharmonic, and teaches contemporary music at the University of New Mexico.

Felberg maintains a robust conducting and concert soloist career, performing throughout the southwest with such groups as TCMG, Abiquiu Chamber Music, Serenata of Santa Fe and Albuquerque Chamber Soloists.

As a conductor, Felberg has led all the major professional symphony orchestras in New Mexico, numerous contemporary music performances with Chatter, and recently made his conducting debut with Santa Fe Pro Musica. He plays a J.B.Vuillaume 1829 violin.

For tickets and more information, visit taoschambermusicgroup.org or call the Harwood Museum at 575.758.9826.