Study: New Mexico Ranks No. 2 Of States In Nation Most At-Risk For Holiday Package Theft

PRISM PR News:

Online shopping is projected to break records this holiday season.

A new study shows nearly 40 percent of consumers have been victims of package theft, and holiday shoppers in New Mexico are the No. 2 most at-risk.

Online shopping from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 is projected to increase to $136 billion, a 13 percent jump from 2018.

Driven by Amazon, the package delivery industry is expected to reach $107 billion. This has created a new avenue for criminals and a new term: “Porch Pirate”.

Security.org has released a study on States Most At-Risk For Package Theft using the most recent data on larceny thefts from buildings from the FBI as well as survey results from more than 1,000 consumers across the country.

Here are key findings:

New Mexico ranks No. 2 with 2,519.90 larceny thefts per 100,000 residents;

Larceny from buildings is the 3rd most common type accounting for 10.6 percent of all cases;

Larceny from vehicles in No. 1 at 34.2 percent;

Shoplifting is No. 2 at 20.8 percent; and

89 percent of larceny thefts occur in major metro areas.

Four most common steps to prevent package theft:

Install doorbell camera (29 percent);

Install outdoor camera (23 percent);

Have packages sent to another address (17 percent); and

Get a security system (12 percent).

Other suggested solutions: