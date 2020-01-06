State Police Capture Santa Fe Shooting Suspect

Isaiah Ingram

NMSP News:

SANTA FE – New Mexico State Police have captured Isaiah Ingram, 15, after asking for the public’s help with identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting in Santa Fe.

State Police responded to the shooting incident at approximately noon Dec. 11, 2019 near 1 Mansion Dr.

NMSP Investigations Bureau agents were called to investigate the shooting. State Police agents learned through surveillance video that a gray 4-door Nissan passenger car was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Mansion Drive and Governor Dempsey Drive. A passenger inside the vehicle shot toward a green Toyota truck, which was parked at the front gate of the residence.

The Toyota was occupied by a male and female at the time of the shooting. Both the male and female occupants were uninjured in the incident. An attempt to locate advisory was sent out to the public by State Police to help locate the gray Nissan passenger car.

State Police agents located the gray Nissan Dec. 19 at a local Walmart in Santa Fe. Through a thorough investigation, State Police agents identified Ingram of Albuquerque as the person who shot a BB gun through an open rear passenger window toward the Toyota truck.

State Police agents tracked down Ingram at approximately 4:20 p.m., Dec. 30, 2019 at the Santa Fe Place Mall in Santa Fe. Upon contact with Ingram, he fled from agents. After a short foot pursuit, State Police agents took Ingram into custody without further incident.

Isaiah Ingram was transported to the Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Ingram was charged with the following: