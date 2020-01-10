State Police Begin Traffic Safety Operations On Interstate 25 And I-40 In Bernalillo County Monday

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 10, 2020 - 4:26pm

New Mexico State Police reminds motorist to buckle up, drive safely, avoid distractions and never drink and drive. Courtesy photo

NMSP News:

ALBUQUERQUE -- In response to the Albuquerque Police Department’s request for assistance with traffic enforcement on the interstate, the New Mexico State Police will start conducting targeted operations on Interstate 25 and Interstate 40 in Bernalillo County.

Monday, Jan. 13, officers will be visible on the highways during peak traffic hours and will take proactive measures to reduce crashes, aggressive driving and driver inattention.

Increased presence also will allow for faster response time to crashes. State Police will consult with APD after 30 days and evaluate the need for further assistance.

