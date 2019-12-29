State Film Office Names Carrie Wells Deputy Director

Carrie Wells

NMFO News:

SANTA FE — Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes has announced that Carrie Wells has been named deputy director of the New Mexico Film Office.

Wells worked in the Albuquerque Film Office, a Division of the City of Albuquerque Economic Development, for 14 years before moving to the State Economic Development Department in March 2019, where she served as special projects coordinator.

But with changes at the Film Office, Keyes said her knowledge and attention to detail was needed there, and Wells was transferred to the Office on an interim basis over the summer.

"The New Mexico Film Office is reorganizing to be more accountable with its data," Cabinet Secretary Keyes said. "After working with Carrie at the Albuquerque Film Office and bringing her over to EDD, I know she is the right person to get the job done so we can better serve taxpayers and the Legislature."

Wells has received awards for service from former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez and Richard Berry, as well as Police Chief Gordon Eden. During her tenure at the Albuquerque Film Office, the office received the Location Managers Guild Award for Best Film Office in the world and was mentioned as one of the reasons Albuquerque was named one of the “Top Ten Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker” by MovieMaker magazine almost every year of the 14 she served there.

Wells and her partner of 16 years, Eli, are the proud parents of three very good Chihuahuas; Olive, Ruby, and Papi Chulo. She enjoys camping, kayaking, traveling, and all other adventures life has to offer, great and small.