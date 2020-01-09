Spotlight On EB&T’s Uriah Cachora And Her Community Outreach Efforts

Assistant Vice President for Community Outreach Uriah Cachora at the Los Alamos Daily Post recently discussing her work at EB&T. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

By CAROL A. CLARK

Los Alamos Daily Post

Uriah Cachora recently moved into a newly created position at Enterprise Bank and Trust. Her title is Assistant Vice President for Community Development and her mission is community outreach and education.

“This position was created for a person with ties to Northern New Mexico and who understood the market,” Cachora said. “It was a good fit because I was born in New Mexico and I am a tribal member of Santa Clara Pueblo.”

Cachora started working at Los Alamos National Bank (now EB&T) in October 2018 as a central processor in Los Alamos. In August 2019, the department moved to the Santa Fe downtown office. In October 2019, she was offered the assistant vice president for community development position.

“This caught me completely off guard ... and I had all the support from my then supervisor and team to proceed with a career opportunity that I am deeply passionate about,” she said. “This newly-created position is evidence of Enterprise’s support of its mission statement: ‘Guiding people to a lifetime of financial success’”.

In her new role, Cachora said she is able to reach out to the community and provide essential skills for financial wellness. She works out of the EB&T office in downtown Santa Fe and spends time in Los Alamos and the Espanola Valley. She explained that the foundation of her new position is being finalized.

“Our plan is to provide customized financial education programs for all generations of our community,” she said. “Our goal is to help people better understand the banking process and how we can guide them to financial success. I am honored to have this opportunity to serve my community in this way.”

Cachora reports to Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Inclusion Robyn Heidger who commended Cachora’s performance on the job.

“Uriah will be focusing on developing partnerships with local organizations and providing financial education. She has several years of experience in providing this type of service in the local Native American community; it's wonderful to see her excitement and passion for this work. It is a vital addition to our community efforts, and will fill a regional gap in this critical area of service,” Heidger said.

In the five years prior to working at the bank, Cachora was a loan officer for a Native Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) 501©3, located on the Ohkay Owingeh Reservation.

“In this role, I assisted families with financial education, one-on-one budgeting, and homebuyer education for the Section 184 program,” Cachora said. “During my time with the organization I became certified with numerous other programs such as First Nations Oweesta Corporation’s Building Native Communities Curriculum and the Financial Empowerment for Youth and Young Adults Curriculum, USDA Rural Development 502 and 504 programs, National Community Reinvestment Coalition for Housing Counseling, and NeighborWorks America’s Housing Counseling and Foreclosure Prevention program.”

Cachora is a graduate of the Santa Fe Indian school. She is enrolled fulltime at Santa Fe Community College pursuing a degree in business and financial management.

“EB&T is very supportive of its employees pursuing higher education,” Cachora said. “This really is a wonderful company and I really enjoy my colleagues and the work I do here.”

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Bank & Trust has primarily focused on serving the lifetime financial needs of privately-held businesses, their owner families and other success-minded individuals. Learn more at www.enterprisebank.com.