Speaker Brian Egolf Launches Jobs Listening Tour

STATE News:

Hosting leaders, Egolf discusses local needs to grow and develop economically for continued job growth and economic diversification

SANTA FE – New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) begins his travels today to Los Lunas, Socorro, Ruidoso, Hobbs, Carlsbad, Mescalero, Alamogordo and Portales to host a Jobs Listening Tour.

Focused on finding solutions to the challenges facing both urban and rural communities, the tour is part of an ongoing effort to meet with community, business and economic development leaders to get ideas for local and statewide economic development, job growth, and avenues to support New Mexico businesses and working families.

“We are in an unparalleled position to invest all across the state – particularly in our rural communities,” Speaker Egolf said. “Past listening tours have been successful in creating legislation that is responsive to the needs of hardworking New Mexicans and grow upon the strengths of each community. I’m confident that through our conversations, durable and sustainable solutions to issues such as infrastructure, housing, and general quality of life needs will be identified to help me, as Speaker, work with the Governor and Legislature to better serve every corner of New Mexico.”

The Jobs Listening Tour will be focused on how to create job opportunities and continue growing our economy throughout South/Central and Southeastern New Mexico. During the last three years, the Speaker has embarked on a Jobs Listening tour across all of New Mexico to hear directly from business leaders to make key improvements in economic development.

The tour runs through Jan. 11 and includes numerous roundtable discussions and fact finding tours.