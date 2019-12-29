Spaceport America Announces Test Operations Of ABL Space Systems

SPACEPORT AMERICA News:

ABL Space Systems, a company founded by former SpaceX engineers, recently completed a successful test campaign of its E2 rocket engine at Spaceport America.

“Spaceport America provided the perfect location and support staff for us to test the E2 rocket engine,” ABL CFO Dan Piemont explained . “Our team did a great job rapidly activating our deployable test site, and we are happy with how E2 performed. This campaign was an important step toward bringing the RS1 launch vehicle to market.”

When operational, RS1 will fill an important role in the global launch vehicle market, providing bulk deployment of cubesats, deployment of three to six larger, more capable satellites, or dedicated launch of single satellites with aggressive mission requirements.

“Spaceport America is providing testing support for a variety of commercial and government clients,” Dan Hicks, Spaceport America CEO said . “With our excellent staff, near perfect climate and restricted airspace, we are a leader in providing service for the space industry.”

ABOUT SPACEPORT AMERICA

Spaceport America is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world. The FAA-licensed launch complex, situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico, has a rocket friendly environment of 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, low population density, a 12,000-foot spaceway, and 340 days of sunshine and low humidity.

ABOUT ABL SPACE SYSTEMS