SFNF Issues Seasonal Closure Order For Forest Roads On Abiquiu Land Grant

SFNF News:

SANTA FE – The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) Thursday issued a closure order for the entire length of Forest Road (FR) 418 and the segments of Forest Roads (FR) 31 and 27 that cross the Abiquiu Land Grant on the Española Ranger District.

The closure order, which is in effect Dec. 19, 2019 to April 1, 2020, unless it is rescinded earlier, is intended to protect SFNF and Abiquiu Land Grant resources, including roads, soils and vegetation, that could be damaged by use during the wet winter season.

The specific areas affected by this closure order are:

FR 31 where it passes through the Abiquiu Land Grant across SFNF land to the private land boundary in Section 7 (T. 22 N, R. 6 E);

FR 27 where it passes through the Abiquiu Land Grant from the junction of FR 31 west to the cattle guard at the boundary between the land grant and SFNF lands; and

The entire length of the FR 418 loop from the junction with FR 31.

Federal, state and local officers, members of an organized rescue team or firefighting force, landowners accessing their private property and any others authorized by permit are exempt from the closure order.

Violation of the closure order is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.

The closure order and map are posted on the SFNF website. For more information, call the Española Ranger District at 505.753.7331.