SFNF: Additional Holiday Closure Christmas Eve

SANTA FE All Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, under an executive order signed Tuesday by the President.

The SFNF previously announced that offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. 

Forest offices will resume regular business hours Thursday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, respectively.

Due to the executive order, the last day to purchase a cut-your-own Christmas tree permit from the SFNF will be Monday, Dec. 23. Fourth-graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are entitled to a free Christmas tree permit.  For more information, please review the press release issued on Nov. 12.

For additional information please contact your local Ranger District or Forest Headquarters at 505.438.5300 or follow the SFNF on Facebook (www.facebook.com/santafeNF) and Twitter (twitter.com/SantafeNF).

