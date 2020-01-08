SFCC, SF Higher Education Center Closed Jan. 20

Santa Fe Community College campus. Courtesy/SFCC

SFCC News:

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 21, which is the first day of classes for the spring semester for SFCC.

The college’s child care center, Kids Campus , and gym, the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center, also will be closed. The fitness center will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 21.

Throughout the year, SFCC offers a number of ways to stay notified about weather- and holiday-related delays, cancellations, closures and emergencies. While the college does notify the public of severe weather and emergency conditions through print, television and radio news outlets, additional information can be accessed quickly through the following:

SFCC’s official https://www.sfcc.edu

SFCC’s Weather Watch and holiday line, 505.428.1716

SFCC Alert: To receive SFCC text message and email alerts, subscribe here , or visit https://www.getrave.com/login/sfcc .