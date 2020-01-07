SFCC Offers English As A Second Language Classes

SFCC News:

Do you want to learn English as a Second Language? Whether you are a beginner, intermediate or advanced student, we have classes for you!

The ESL Program at Santa Fe Community College offers English as a Second Language classes beginning Jan. 27 to any adult who wants to learn English.

Classes are taught at Santa Fe Community College, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, and El Camino Real Academy. Morning and evening classes are at SFCC; classes at Cesar Chavez Elementary School and El Camino Real Academy are only given in the evenings.

New students must attend ONE of the three-hour orientation sessions listed below. The orientation session will include testing and placement as well as registration for the courses.

Orientation / Registration

Santa Fe Community College, Adult Education Department, 6401 Richards Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. OR 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. OR 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. OR 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. OR 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There is a registration fee of $25 (cash or money order). This fee can be applied to more than one course and includes all class materials.

Please arrive early. Late entry not permitted.