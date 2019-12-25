SFCC Fitness Center Opens 10 A.M. Jan. 9

SFCC News:

SANTA FE ― Santa Fe Community College’s services including academic advising, registration assistance and the cashier’s office as well as the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center will open at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9 due to a campus-wide staff and faculty meeting.

SFCC’s Kids Campus will be open for regular hours (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Jan. 9. The Santa Fe Higher Education Center , 1950 Siringo Road, also will observe regular hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Throughout the year, SFCC offers a number of ways to stay notified about weather- and holiday-related delays, cancellations, closures and emergencies. While the college does notify the public of severe weather and emergency conditions through print, television and radio news outlets, additional information can be accessed quickly through the following:

SFCC’s official website, sfcc.edu .

SFCC’s Weather Watch and holiday line, 505.428.1716

To receive SFCC text message and email alerts, subscribe here , or visit https://www.getrave.com/login/sfcc .

Campus Safety & Security can be reached at 505.428.1224