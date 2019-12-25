SFCC Fitness Center Opens 10 A.M. Jan. 9

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 25, 2019 - 1:13pm
SFCC News:
 
SANTA FE Santa Fe Community College’s services including academic advising, registration assistance and the cashier’s office as well as the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center will open at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9 due to a campus-wide staff and faculty meeting.
 
SFCC’s Kids Campus will be open for regular hours (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Jan. 9. The Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, also will observe regular hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.).
 
Throughout the year, SFCC offers a number of ways to stay notified about weather- and holiday-related delays, cancellations, closures and emergencies. While the college does notify the public of severe weather and emergency conditions through print, television and radio news outlets, additional information can be accessed quickly through the following:
 
Campus Safety & Security can be reached at 505.428.1224.
 
Students may always register for credit and noncredit classes 24/7 online at sfcc.edu.
Tags: 
Community
Environment

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.