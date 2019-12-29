Sen. Martinez Steps Down From Leadership Roles

Sen. Richard Martinez

SENATE DEMOCRATS News:

SANTA FE – In a letter to New Mexico Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, Sen. Richard Martinez (D–Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe) resigned Friday from his positions as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Courts, Corrections & Justice Interim Committee.

In the letter, Sen. Martinez stated “After extensive thought and consideration and given my recent DWI conviction, I have decided to resign my position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Interim Committee. I want to thank those who made it possible for me to serve in these positions.”

In a separate statement Sen. Martinez added, “I do intend to continue my service as a state senator in District 5.”

In response to the letter, Senators Papen and Wirth issued the following statement:

“Senator Martinez’s resignation as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Interim Courts, Corrections & Justice Committee is a positive development. We will make our recommendation for his replacement as chair to the Committees’ Committee, which meets the first day of the legislative session.”