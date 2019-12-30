Secretary Of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver Releases Draft Rule And Announces Public Input Process

STATE News:

SANTA FE — New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver released a draft rule today concerning the creation of a uniform system of randomizing candidate names running for the same office to determine the order that they will appear on the ballot, and announces a public hearing to gather community input. This rule repeals and replaces the current 1.10.7 NMAC.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow members of the public an in-person opportunity to submit data, testimony, and arguments on the proposed rule changes.

The purpose of the new draft rule is as follows:

Randomization of Candidate Names on Ballots (1.10.7 NMAC) – The purpose for this rule is to provide a uniform and transparent system of randomizing candidate names running for the same office to determine the order that they appear on the ballot in all elections conducted pursuant to the Election Code. This rule defines certain terms related to the selection of the alphabet, how the Secretary of State will determine a candidate’s name, and how the auditor, who will conduct the randomization, will be selected. This rule also provides the process for determining the alphabet used to order candidates after the passage of this rule and going forward.

The public hearing Secretary Toulouse Oliver will hold on the proposed rule will be at the following time and place:

Public Hearing – 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, State Land Office, Morgan Hall Santa Fe, 301 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501 .

Click here for a copy of the draft Randomization Rule; or download it from the Secretary of State’s website ( https://www.sos.state.nm.us/notice-of-proposed-rulemaking-december-31-2019/ ).

Also find information regarding this rule by searching the NM Sunshine Portal by clicking here . More information about this rule is also available at the Santa Fe office, at 325 Don Gaspar, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

All New Mexicans are invited to participate in the public hearing and to provide official comment. The hearing is open to the media.

The public may also submit official written comments on the draft rule by sending them to Dylan Lange, Director of Legislative and Executive Affairs for the Secretary of State’s Office, in following manner:

By Mail – Attn: Dylan Lange–Proposed Rule, Office of the New Mexico Secretary of State, 325 Don Gaspar, Santa Fe, NM 87501;

By Email – Attn: Dylan Lange–Proposed Rule, sos.rules@state.nm.us ; or,

By Fax – Attn: Dylan Lange–Proposed Rule, (505).827.8403