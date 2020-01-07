Scientists In The Spotlight: Nathan Debardeleben And Linda Anderman At Bradbury Science Museum Jan. 11

Nathan Debardeleben and Linda Anderman. Courtesy/LANL
 
LANL News:
 
Scientists in the Spotlight: Nathan Debardeleben and Linda Anderman will meet community members 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Bradbury Science Museum.
 
Supercomputing Reliability
 
Nathan Debardeleben, with the Lab’s High Performance Computing Design Group, started designing, programming and tinkering at an early age. At the Lab, Debardeleben uses his knowledge to help build the latest supercomputers and keep them running in tip-top shape—no matter what the environment throws at them. Join Debardeleben at the Museum to learn more about the evolution of the Lab’s supercomputers and the challenges facing those responsible for them.
 
Measuring with metric
 
Even though the United States signed the Treaty of the Meter in 1875, we continue to use two sets of measurement units side by side, leading to wasted time and medical errors—among other issues. Stop by and learn from Anderman about the advantages of the metric system. There are scales both old and new to play with and an opportunity to consider if our current path really "measures up".
 
While here, pick up your free, metric-only ruler.
 
Join the BSM every second Saturday of the month for Scientist in the Spotlight, a program featuring scientists that have been certified for public outreach through the museum’s Scientist Ambassador Academy.
 
These scientists will be in the Museum to talk with visitors for a couple of hours about their favorite science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) subject. Conversations are intended for all ages and include interactive hands-on activities that make learning easy and fun. Learn more about the Scientist Ambassador academy.
