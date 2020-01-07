Science On Tap With Hisato Yamaguchi Jan. 13

LANL scientist Hisato Yamaguchi examines a material for night vision goggles that is coated with atomic armor one atom thick. A piece of paper is 500,000 atoms thick. Courtesy/BSM

BSM News:

Science on Tap with Hisato Yamaguchi: a conversation about how this research at Los Alamos contributes to the Lab's national security mission, at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at projectY Cowork, 150 Central Park Square.

Yamaguchi studies initial corrosion processes using surface science techniques and synthesizes atomically thin, two-dimensional protection crystals for the Finishing Manufacturing Science Group at Los Alamos National Laboratory.