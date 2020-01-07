Science On Tap With Hisato Yamaguchi Jan. 13
LANL scientist Hisato Yamaguchi examines a material for night vision goggles that is coated with atomic armor one atom thick. A piece of paper is 500,000 atoms thick. Courtesy/BSM
BSM News:
Science on Tap with Hisato Yamaguchi: a conversation about how this research at Los Alamos contributes to the Lab's national security mission, at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at projectY Cowork, 150 Central Park Square.
Yamaguchi studies initial corrosion processes using surface science techniques and synthesizes atomically thin, two-dimensional protection crystals for the Finishing Manufacturing Science Group at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
More information on Yamaguchi's research can be found on his profile page and also on the Applied Cathode Enhancement and Robustness Technologies website.
