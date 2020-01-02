Scenes From Torchlight Parade On Pajarito Mountain
Skiers and community members gather Dec. 31 to celebrate the anniversary of Los Alamos Ski Club with music and sparklers and the 2019 New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade on Pajarito Mountain. Photo by Hilary Trottier
Watching the New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade from left, Timothy Trottier, Lydia Trottier and Joanna Trottier. Photo by Hilary Trottier
Scene from the 2019 New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade on Pajarito Mountain. Photo by Hilary Trottier
Scene from the New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade on Pajarito Mountain. Photo by Hilary Trottier
