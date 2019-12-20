Scenes From Paws For Books DECA Project Event
COMMUNITY News:
The Paws for Books event was organized by Los Alamos High School students Katie Herrmann and Kaley Muller for their DECA project.
The project is meant to help young students become more comfortable reading out loud, to help improve their reading skills.
Originally scheduled in November, Paws for Books was postponed due to snow. The escheduled Paws for Books event was held Dec. 12 at the DogHouse Phd at 127 Eastgate.
People brought their kid-friendly dogs and pet-friendly kids who enjoyed reading.
Advertisements