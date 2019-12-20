Scenes From Paws For Books DECA Project Event

Los Alamos High School students Katie Herrmann, left, and Kaley Muller organized the Paws for Books event for their DECA project, Dec. 12 at the DogHouse Phd at 127 Eastgate. Courtesy photo

Co-organizer Katie Herrmann of the Paws for Books event reads to a dog. Courtesy photo

COMMUNITY News:

The Paws for Books event was organized by Los Alamos High School students Katie Herrmann and Kaley Muller for their DECA project.

The project is meant to help young students become more comfortable reading out loud, to help improve their reading skills.

Originally scheduled in November, Paws for Books was postponed due to snow. The escheduled Paws for Books event was held Dec. 12 at the DogHouse Phd at 127 Eastgate.

People brought their kid-friendly dogs and pet-friendly kids who enjoyed reading.

Scene from the Paws for Books event Dec. 12 at the DogHouse Phd at 127 Eastgate. Courtesy photo

Scene from the Paws for Books event Dec. 12 at the DogHouse Phd at 127 Eastgate. Courtesy photo