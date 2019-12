Scenes From Los Alamos Boy Scout Troop 122 Annual Christmas Eve Farolitos Around Ashley Pond

Los Alamos Boy Scout Troop 122 preparing their annual Christmas Eve farolitos to place around Ashley Pond Tuesday evening in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Greg Noeninckx

Scene from Troop 122 preparing their annual Christmas Eve farolitos to place around Ashley Pond Tuesday evening in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Greg Noeninckx

Scene from annual Christmas Eve farolitos placed around Ashley Pond Tuesday evening by Troop 122. Photo by Greg Noeninckx

Scene from annual Christmas Eve farolitos placed around Ashley Pond Tuesday evening by Los Alamos Boy Scout Troop 122. Photo by Greg Noeninckx

Scene from annual Christmas Eve farolitos placed around Ashley Pond Tuesday evening by Los Alamos Boy Scout Troop 122. Photo by Greg Noeninckx

Scene from annual Christmas Eve farolitos placed around Ashley Pond Tuesday evening by Los Alamos Boy Scout Troop 122. Photo by Greg Noeninckx