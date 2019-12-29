Scenes From Freedom Church Candlelight Service

Pastor Mike Brake from Freedom Church in Los Alamos gives a message of hope to more than 100 people gathered for the candlelight service

Families light candles and sing Christmas carols at Ashley Pond. Courtesy/Freedom Church

Freedom Church News:

The snow storm that came through Los Alamos on Christmas Eve made for some special and unforgettable moments for those in attendance of the candlelight service hosted by Freedom Church Los Alamos.

More than 100 community members and their families came out to celebrate Christmas Eve at Ashley Pond.

The candlelight event included games for kids, hot cocoa, singing Christmas carols, and a message of hope from Pastor Mike Brake.

Freedom Church in Los Alamos meets 11 a.m. to noon Sundays in the Aspen Elementary School Gymnasium at 2182 33rd St. For more information, visit www.freedomla.church.

Heavy snow coming down in the middle of the Christmas Service.

Christmas Eve at Ashley Pond hosted by Freedom Church in Los Alamos.

Christmas lights and farolitos on display at Ashley Pond on Christmas Eve.

