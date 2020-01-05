Scenes Of Encounter Between Old And Young Buck

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 5, 2020 - 8:13am

Friday morning this elderly buck was standing in the middle of a back yard of a residence in Los Alamos. While the homeowners watched, a young buck entered the back gate and approached the older buck. They sniffed each other, then stood quietly together before the older buck laid down. Photo by Kathryn Willcutt

The young buck and older buck begin to nuzzle. Photo by Kathryn and Gordon Willcutt

After time spent nuzzling, the young buck places his forehead directly between the antlers of the old buck and pushes against him. The old buck tolerates him, much like a father training his young son. After a few ‘trials’, the young buck stops pushing and saunters off. The old buck eventually gets up and also leaves the yard. Photo by Kathryn and Gordon Willcutt

