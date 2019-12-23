Scenes From 2019 New Mexico Bowl

Pageantry, professionalism and fun, this is the best way to describe the weekend of the first game of the bowl season, the 2019 New Mexico Bowl. After a warm welcome for the media Friday at Isleta Casino, opened up with a press conference with coaches and players from the two Bowl teams Central Michigan and San Diego State. A ballroom luncheon followed with more than 500 guests with pre-lunch entertainment provided by both team’s bands and cheerleaders. It was then off to Old Town Plaza for a rousing an enthusiastic pep rally. Saturday, Central Michigan and SDSU football teams took the field at University Stadium for what was hoped to be an exciting and close matchup. However, former UNM coach Rocky Long and his SDSU Aztecs dominated the Chippewas for a 48-11 victory. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Flyover provided by the New Mexico Air National Guard. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Chevel Shepherd sings the national anthem. She won season 15 of the ‘Voice’. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

The pageantry is reflected in the tuba of a San Diego band member. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

At the Friday morning press conference, the head coach of the Central Michigan Chippewa’s and quarterback Quinten Dormady and DB Devonni Reed are interviewed by the press. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

At the New Mexico Kickoff Luncheon in the Isleta Resort & Casino ballroom, an ESPN commentator introduces head coach of the San Diego Aztecs Rocky Long, also a former head coach of the UNM Lobos. The beautiful New Mexico Bowl Trophy was on display, which the Aztecs were awarded for their victory. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Friday evening there was a pep rally and a battle of the bands in Old Town Plaza. Pictured are the Central Michigan band and cheerleaders. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Action was fast and furious through the game and exciting for the fans. Here, San Diego Luk Barccon and Kishawn Banks sack the Central Michigan quarterback Tommy Lazzaro in the 1st quarter. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

San Diego’s Jordan Bird sidesteps Central’s tacklers and runs for first down yardage. Bird had 149 yards for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Central’s Kalil Pimpleton makes a fantastic catch on the 40-yard line. He had 71 yards for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Central’s Braden Brown makes a touch down saving tackle on San Diego’s Jordan Bird. It was the culmination of a pass/run play for 86 yards. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

San Diego’s Chase Jasmine goes the final 2 yards for the touchdown after Jordan Bird’s run, which brought the score to 41-11. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com