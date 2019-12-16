Scenes From 2019 Luminaria Walk At Stables Sunday

The Annual North Mesa Stables Luminaria Walk Sunday evening featured to the delight of young and old, a quiet walk through of the stables open house, campfires (‘luminarias]), and plenty of s’mores and opportunities to interact with horses, goats, sheep, cows and other stable animals. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Scene Sunday evening from the Annual North Mesa Stables Luminaria Walk. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

