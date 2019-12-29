Scene Of San Francisco de Asis Church In Golden

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 29, 2019 - 6:49am

Snow falls Saturday on San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church in Golden. Built in 1839, the historic church is located along the Turquoise Trail Scenic Byway and about 10 miles north of the Sandia Park junction on N.M. 14. Photo by Fr. Glenn Jones

Tags: 
Arts
Environment
Spirituality
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.