Santa Teaches Kids To Ski On Pajarito Mountain

Santa (AKA Michael Donnelly) spent time teaching children to ski Tuesday on Pajarito Mountain. Donnelly of Los Alamos was named the Ski Instructor of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the New Mexico Ski Hall Of Fame. Donnelly, 82, enjoys sharing his skiing knowledge with children. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

Scene of Santa teaching children to ski Tuesday on Pajarito Mountain. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com

