SafeWise: New Mexico Ranks #5 In The Nation For Impaired Driving Deaths On New Year’s Eve

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 30, 2019 - 6:45am

SafeWise News:

Next to Mardi Gras, people consume the most drinks on average during the New Year’s holiday, with an average of 43.5percent of the population binge drinking.

SafeWise wants to help people ring in the New Year with class and grace, helping them get home safe. SafeWise  is giving away $10 Lyft vouchers to the first 100 people who register for the Safe Rides Home campaign.

Even those who don’t qualify for the voucher can still save the $6,500 or more they’d spend on a DUI by instead hailing a ride from companies like Lyft, taking public transport, or asking a friend to be the designated driver.

The SafeWise Safe Rides Home campaign promotes alternative forms of transportation, which on nights like New Year’s Eve are more than necessary for anyone having a drink or two. It’s smarter to avoid driving drunk than risk the consequences.

Between Christmas and New Year’s in 2018, there were 285 drunk-driving-related fatalities. And 10,511 people killed in drunk driving crashes, which accounts for a third of deaths on roads every year. These deaths are 100 percent preventable.

Learn more here.

Tags: 
Community
health-care
Travel
Public Safety
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.