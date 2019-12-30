SafeWise: New Mexico Ranks #5 In The Nation For Impaired Driving Deaths On New Year’s Eve

SafeWise News:

Next to Mardi Gras, people consume the most drinks on average during the New Year’s holiday, with an average of 43.5percent of the population binge drinking.

SafeWise wants to help people ring in the New Year with class and grace, helping them get home safe. SafeWise is giving away $10 Lyft vouchers to the first 100 people who register for the Safe Rides Home campaign.

Even those who don’t qualify for the voucher can still save the $6,500 or more they’d spend on a DUI by instead hailing a ride from companies like Lyft, taking public transport, or asking a friend to be the designated driver.

The SafeWise Safe Rides Home campaign promotes alternative forms of transportation, which on nights like New Year’s Eve are more than necessary for anyone having a drink or two. It’s smarter to avoid driving drunk than risk the consequences.

Between Christmas and New Year’s in 2018, there were 285 drunk-driving-related fatalities. And 10,511 people killed in drunk driving crashes, which accounts for a third of deaths on roads every year. These deaths are 100 percent preventable.

Learn more here.