Rep. Miguel P. García Seeks AG Opinion On Federal Jurisdiction Of Tri-State Generation And Transmission

State Rep. Miguel P. García

STATE News:

ALBUQUERQUE ― State Rep. Miguel P. García (D-Atrisco) has taken his concern to the Attorney General of New Mexico regarding Tri-State’s actions in subjecting themselves to federal jurisdiction under FERC.

“I am of the belief that Tri-State’s arbitrary actions to be subject to the jurisdiction of FERC violates the negotiated jurisdiction of the Public Regulatory Commission (PRC) over Tri-State’s rates, the statutory and constitutional rights of New Mexico ratepayers and the constitutional duties of the PRC,” García said.

Rep. García was a sitting legislator in 2000 when the current regulatory structure for Tri-State was created to solidify its merger with Plains Electric.

“It was a grueling experience, but PRC regulators and legislators negotiated a compromise that was fair to ratepayers and entrusted the PRC with the authority to review rate increases and establish reasonable rates. With the speed of a Stealth Bomber and in the dark of the night, Tri-State’s dance with RERC put a torch to the 2000 statutory requirement,” García said.

Rep. García asks the following in his letter to the AG: