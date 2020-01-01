Preview January’s Night Skies At Nature Center Friday

Discover what is coming up in January’s night skies at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 in the Los Alamos Nature Center Planetarium. Courtesy/PEEC

Discover what will be visible in the night sky in the month of January, Friday, Jan. 3 at the Los Alamos Nature Center.

Join Paul Arendt at 7 p.m. for an interactive tour of the heavens in the planetarium that will highlight the planets, star patterns, nebulae and constellations that may be readily observed throughout the month. This program is perfect for beginner stargazers who want to learn more.

In addition to this talk, the nature center will play the full-dome film “National Parks Adventure” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. This film explores the power of America’s national parks through stunning footage, a sweeping overview of the park system’s history and following athletes through their adventures in the parks.

PEEC sponsors CB FOX, Metzger’s Hardware and the Delle Foundation, with additional funding from the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, brought this film to Los Alamos.

Seating is limited for both of these events, so call the nature center at 505.662.0460 or stop by to reserve tickets. Admission to both programs is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Events in the planetarium are not recommended for children under age 4.

For more information about this and other PEEC programs, visit www.peecnature.org, email programs@peecnature.org or call 505.662.0460.

The nature center will play the full-dome film “National Parks Adventure” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Courtesy/PEEC