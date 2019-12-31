Prepare For Winter Storms; Extremely Cold Weather

Winter storm. Courtesy/CDC

CDC News:

During extremely cold weather or winter storms, staying warm and safe can be a challenge. Winter storms can bring cold temperatures, power failures, loss of communication services, and icy roads.

To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, you should know how to prepare your home and your car before a winter storm hits.

According to FEMA , more than 60 percent of people do not have an emergency plan that they have discussed with their household. Here are 5 simple things you can do to start your Emergency Action Plan :

Your Plan

Find phone numbers for your physician, pediatrician, pharmacist, and veterinarian. Other important numbers you should know include: Poison Control Center: 800-222-1222 Animal Poison Control Helpline: 888-426-4435 Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746



Ask a friend or relative who lives outside of the immediate area—preferably in another state—to be your family’s Out-of-Town Contact.

Identify a shelter-in-place location inside your home, two (2) emergency meeting places outside your home where your family can reunite in an emergency, and at least two (2) ways out of every room in your home.

Ask your child’s school or daycare about their emergency communication and family reunification plans.

Update your Emergency Action Plan whenever your family moves, your child changes schools, you change jobs, have a child, or experience some other significant life event.

Weatherproof your home.

Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls so your water supply will be less likely to freeze.

Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows.

Insulate walls and attic.

Install storm or thermal-pane windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside.

Repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on your home or other structure during a storm.

Have your chimney or flue inspected each year.

If you plan to use a fireplace or wood stove for emergency heating, have your chimney or flue inspected each year. Ask your local fire department to recommend an inspector or find one online.

Install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector.

If you’ll be using a fireplace, wood stove, or kerosene heater, install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector near the area to be heated. Test them monthly and replace batteries twice a year.

Keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside.

Each winter season have your furnace system and vent checked by a qualified technician to ensure they are functioning properly.

For older adults, keep an easy-to-read thermometer inside your home.

If you or a loved one are over 65 years old, place an easy-to-read thermometer in an indoor location where you will see it frequently. Our ability to feel a change in temperature decreases with age. Older adults are more susceptible to health problems caused by cold. Check the temperature of your home often during the winter months.

Create an emergency car kit.

It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, keep these things in the car:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Water and snack food

First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and/or emergency flares

Road maps

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

Steps to Take Before the Storm Hits

Listen to weather forecasts, and check your supplies.

Listen to weather forecasts regularly and check your emergency supplies, including your emergency food and water supply, whenever you are expecting a winter storm or extreme cold. Even though we can’t always predict extreme cold in advance, weather forecasts can sometimes give you several days of notice to prepare.

Bring your pets indoors.

If you have pets, bring them indoors. If you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure they have access to unfrozen water.

Get your car ready.

Have maintenance service on your vehicle as often as the manufacturer recommends. In addition, every fall, do the following: